Special Court orders Musharraf ‘s arrest through Interpol

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A special court, hearing high treason case, has ordered arrest of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf through Interpol. The three-member bench special court, hearing high treason case against Pervez Musharraf, has issued written judgement, in which the court has ordered the federal government for arresting the former military dictator.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi is heading the bench which includes the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Yawar Ali and Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Tahira Safdar.

Hearing the case last week after a gap of nine months, the Special Court had ordered arrest and confiscation of Musharraf’s properties.

The special court for high treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf had directed the Ministry of Interior and all other departments, divisions and agencies of the government to take positive steps for the arrest of the accused, attachment of his properties abroad and suspension of his CNIC and passport if he fails to submit a written request for security during his appearance in the court within seven days.

The court also sought mutual legal assistance agreement with the UAE in the matter of arrest of Musharraf from Dubai. The bench, formed in 2013, is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007. The court expressed disappointment over the measures adopted by the federal government for the arrest of Musharraf and sought details in this regard.

Last week, Akhtar Shah, advocate for Musharraf apprised the court that his client intends to appear before this court. However, he said his client apprehends threat to his life and requires security to be provided by the Ministry of Defence. The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former military ruler left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court. A few months later, the Special Court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.