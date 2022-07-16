Special control rooms set up to monitor Punjab by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up special control rooms to monitor by-elections, being held in 20 constituencies of Punjab assembly on Sunday.

According to ECP, separate special control rooms have been established at central and provincial levels. The control rooms would continue working till compilation of polling results.

Returning officers, relevant deputy commissioners, representatives of police, Rangers and Pak Army would be present in the control rooms to deal with any emergency.

The control rooms would promptly resolve election related complaints. Complaints could be registered in central control room Islamabad at 051-9210837; 051-9204403; 051-9204402; 051-9210838. Complaint could also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email; [email protected]

Provincial control room, Lahore could be contacted at landline telephone 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and email [email protected] Meanwhile, the by-poll campaign on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats ended yesterday night, according to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The by-polls on the 20 seats will be conducted on July 17, 2022. The deadline for election campaigns in the 20 constituencies is July 15, 2022.