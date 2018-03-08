Special committees for speedy justice to women

Rawalpindi

Special committees had been formed in all Punjab Government Departments for the speedy redressal of the complaints of women, Division Coordinator, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Qaiser Mehmood Rana said on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting held here, he said on the special directive of Chairman Punjab Commission on the status of Women, Fouzia Waqar, special committees were formed in all government departments to resolve issues being faced by women. He said, PCSW was functioning effectively for promoting and protecting the rights of women and any complaint with regard to violation of women rights or women harassment could be got registered by contacting Help Line number 1043.—APP