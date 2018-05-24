Special Committee formed to promote Iqbal’s messages: Irfan

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday formed a special committee titled “Farogh-i-Fiqr-i-Iqbal” to devise a comprehensive plan for promoting messages of Allama Muhammad Iqbal among youth.

Presiding over the first meeting of newly constituted Board of Governors (BoG) of Iqbal Academy of Pakistan (IAP), Irfan Siddiqui said the committee, renowned expert, Rafi ud Din Hashmi, will decide how different mediums including Drama, Film and Songs could be vitally used for disseminating Iqbal’s message among young generation.

The BoG meeting approved the budget for the year 2018-19 and future projects of the academy and decided to hold Iqbal Conference once a year.

The members of BoG also appreciated the efforts of Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui, Federal Secretary of NH&LH Division,

Engineer Aamir Hasan and Director IAP for successfully organizing Iqbal Conference recently and said launch of Mobile Application of “Kalam-i-Iqbal” and its Deluxe edition are excellent initiatives. The meeting unanimously decided to nominate renowned expert on Iqbal from Balochistan, Abdul Rauf Rafiqui as Iqbal Ambassador for Afghanistan, Central Asian States and Turkey. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui was given responsibility to suggest steps for arranging conferences and other literary activities in these areas to promote Iqbal’s messages. Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be approached to assist in this regard.

The meeting also formed a committee for conducting translation of Kalam-i-Iqbal from Persian to Urdu language. Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui appreciated the cooperation and performance of Federal Secretary, Engineer Aamir Hasan and other staff for revitalizing the 12 institutions working under the division.

He said arrangement of Iqbal Conference after 16 years’ gap is a big achievement which should be continued without any disruption. Irfan Siddiqui said the division had resolved the issue of funds shortage for literary activities through establishing an endowment fund worth Rs 500 million.—APP

