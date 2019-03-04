With the NDA having passed only one bill more than the past UPA government, with most of the time going in bickering, shouting and walkouts, concerned citizens are thinking of starting special classes for politicians before the next elections; how to behave, speak, debate, pass bills etc.

“Good Morning my dear politicians,” says the Professor of the special class as he takes his first class. “Arrey Hindi mey bolo yaar!” shouts a voice with a northern accent. “You are insulting my beloved mother’s tongue!

The very tongue that taught me to say my first word; ‘ma’! See this scar, mother dropped me on my head when I was baby, then kissed me there! Now you want to insult my beloved mother’s sweet tongue?”

“Tamile’ solu,” shouts an aspiring member from the south, furiously pulling on his Veerapan moustache, till it comes unstuck in his hand. “I want only my amma’s tongue! Tamil is our heritage. From Thiru Valluvar to Thiru Veerapan, from Periyar to Pink Floyd, Cholas to Chutney sambar, Pandyas to puree potato, we will martyr for our language. I will immolate myself! Give me match, give me kerosene!”

An angry lady member bristles with rage as she walks up to the Professor, “you called me a dear?” “I just said Good morning dear politicians,’ whispers the startled teacher. “My modesty!’ screams the ageing member of the fairer sex. “ You have outraged my modesty. I will throw this chappal at you, not this one, it is from Paris, and outside I will tell party members to blacken your face. This is India, women are goddesses, only in India we bring up women’s reservation bill, every year. Call the police. Rape! Assault! Call the police!”

“Who let you into the House?” asks an old member, eight times elected from the hills of dacoit land. “Who let you inside? You do not have the qualification to enter this sacred place. I am nursery failed. This, my party chief is second standard failed, my colleague is kindergarten failed. And you? You do not look like fail type. How you can enter this special place? How?”

“American infiltrator,” shouts a member from the commie fold. “We do not want your western culture. We have our own ‘make in India’ tradition!” “Like this, “ shouts one member as he hurls a mike at the Professor. “And this,” shouts another as he walks up the aisle and lands a blow on the Prof’s head.

“Or this,” shouts the woman member as she pulls at her sari and shouts, “Rape, rape..!

The members load the battered remains of the poor Professor onto a stretcher and go back to their seats. “My mother’s tongue!” mutters one member, “Amma!” murmurs another, “Rape!” whispers the third and in a few months they all walk out before another bill is put before them…!

