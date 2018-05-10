Special Children Rehabilitation Centres increased to 50

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Human Rights and Special Education Rehana Laghari Wednesday said that the number of special children rehabilitation centers were 20 when the department was devolved to provinces, and now the number of centers have been increased up to 50 all over Sindh.

She said this while holding a press briefing regarding the progress of department, said a press release on Wednesday.

She said that as many as 12 more centers are being established at Taluka level in backward areas of the province which will be completed soon.—APP

Related