Special cell set up to identify protesters who attacked cops

TLP included in NACTA’s list of banned outfits

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a special cell has been set up to help identify people who attacked policemen during the recent protests by a religious party.

Taking to Twitter, he said the cell comprises NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies.

Thus far, dozens of people have already been identified through videos doing rounds on social media and that action is being taken against them under anti-terrorism law, the information minister said.

The federal government has imposed a ban on the TLP under the anti-terrorism act.

A notification was issued by the Ministry of Interior after the federal cabinet approved the summary seeking a ban on religio-political party. Protests in major cities across Pakistan

erupted on April 12 after TLP workers took to the streets. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following his arrest, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

Meanwhile, Natonal Counter Terrorism Authority on Friday included Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in the list of Pakistan’s outlawed organizations.

The authority representative has stated that any aid to TLP, which has been given 79th number in the list, will now be considered as terror financing.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry has announced to determine the assets of TLP through Deputy Commissioner.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has banned the television and radio coverage of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan after it was declared a proscribed entity by the

government on Friday.

In a communique sent to all satellite TV channels and FM radio stations, the authority referred to the Ministry of Interior’s notification in which it said the

government “has declared TLP as a proscribed organisation for being engaged in act of terrorism, [and] acting in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”.