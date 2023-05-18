Special cell established to renew land leases: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that special cell has been established for issuing and renewing leases in Land Department of KMC. Plot owners can contact Land De- partment to renew plot lease at current rates before 30 June 2023. After that, re- vised rates will be applied for issuance and renewal of lease.

Nadeem Wahab were present in meeting. Earlier Administrator was briefed on details of the notices sent by Land De- partment for issuance and renewal of leases of plots in various areas of Karachi. Notices have been sent to vari- ous localities including Civil Line, Clifton, Frere Town, Railway Quarter, Sarai Quarter, Ramswamy Quarter, Vid- humal Odha Ram Quarter, Aram Bagh Quarter, Ranchore Line Quarter, Ghulam Hussain Qasim Quarter, Preedy Quarter, Liaquatabad and Soldier Bazar Quarter.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is facilitating lease matters for citizens, under this purpose special cell has been established in Land Depart- ment and public is being informed about Reviewing update status of issuance it so that plot owners who have not ob- of notices to plot owners for renewal of tained lease should also contact Land De- lease. Director Land Sabah-ul-Islam and partment and obtain lease in areas where notices have been sent for renewal of lease, most of them include area of old Karachi where lease issued for most of plots has expired and has not yet been re- newed.

Administrator said that this process should be completed before end of cur- rent financial year and efforts should be made to renew lease to plot owners as soon as possible in areas where lease has expired.

He said KMC has taken special meas- ures in this regard and officers of Land Department are being activated in differ- ent zones of Karachi so that this process can be carried out quickly, therefore plot owners can avail this facility of renewal of lease till June 30, 2023 through special cell in Land Department of KMC.