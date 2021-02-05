Special cancer hospital project in pipeline: Dr Yasmin

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government’s special cancer hospital project is in the pipeline. Chairing the Cancer Surgery Conference as chief guest at Shaikh Zayed Hospital here on Friday, she said the government is facilitating cancer patients and take measures to ensure quality treatment facilities to patients.

Dr. Yasmin said that diagnostics and other services are being provided for breast cancer screening at Mian Mir Hospital Lahore. The provincial government has hired over 32,000 doctors, nurses, and paramedics, she informed and added that hospitals are being equipped with modern medical machinery to ensure that the patients are getting the best possible treatment for all diseases.

The Health Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar want to provide the best quality healthcare services to every person in the province. Dr. Yasmin said that the people had to be provided top-class facilities in health and education for a true welfare state.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister EPD Muhammad Rizwan has said that the day of 5th February remind us to continue diplomatic, moral and political support for the people of Kashmir at every level. He said that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and incumbent Government has raised the issue of Occupied Kashmir at every forum. The minister said that Life in Jammu and Kashmir remains paralyzed since August due to restrictions and gag on internet and most of the cellular services. Mr. Rizwan said that the Indian government also increased deployment of troops in the region and western media today is also exposing the true face of India. He further said that the UN Human Rights Council at its meeting in Geneva also rejected the stance of India on the situation in occupied Kashmir. The minister appealed to the nation for Special prayers for the development of Pakistan and especially the independence of held Kashmir on 5th February.