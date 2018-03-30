Special campaign launched to check traffic accidents

City Reporter

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that a 15-day special campaign has been launched to check traffic accidents, caused by dumper trucks and trailers in all districts of Punjab.

During the campaign, registration documents of dumper, trucks, oil-tankers of Punjab and from other provinces will be scrutinised and fitness certificates, route permits and driving licences of drivers would be ensured.

DIG traffic Punjab Farooq Mazher while giving details of this special campaign has told that the said special campaign will be continued in all Punjab from 30-03-2018 to 15-04-2018 and during this campaign driving license and other related documents will be checked. In case of no provision or incompletion of documents a strict action against drivers and owners will be taken and legal process shall be registered against them.

He moreover said that it has been directed to all district traffic in-charge and CTOS that they should orient the record of dumper trucks, trawlers, drivers and their owners so that an immediate action should be taken against the unfit, speedy vehicles violating the rules of law. He moreover said that due to developmental projects there has been rise of dumper trucks and trawlers on road, due to which there has been rise of accidents.

The officer appealed to the public and transporters to fully cooperate with the traffic police.