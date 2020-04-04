Special Assistant visits isolation ward

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh Government has been taking all possible preventive and relief measures to tackle the situation, created by Coronavirus spread and we need full cooperation of the masses to win against Coronavirus.

This, he said, while visiting Isolation Ward, established at Comprehensive School Tando Muhammad Khan.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Yousuf and Municipal Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari. He inspected the isolation ward and viewed the facilities, which were being provided there. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

The Special Assistant said that as number of Coronavirus patients were increasing, “we should remain vigilant and best health care facilities should be given to Coronavirus patients.” He assured that beside health care facilities, Sindh Government was also providing ration and financial assistance to the needy families on priority basis.

Qasim Naveed Qamar along with Pakistan Army officers Colonel Shafaat and Major Abdul Basit, also visited DHQ Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan and viewed the facilities, which were being provided there.