Speaks out loud and clear . . !

GOD doesn’t speak anymore! whispered the frail old lady to her daughter, who sat by her bedside one Christmas eve, “Not the way he spoke to Abraham and Isaac, not anymore, not the way He spoke to Moses and the others, God doesn’t speak anymore, though I pray to Him night and day!”

The daughter heard her mother’s sobs and with a troubled heart spoke to her priest, who came by, “What’s this I hear, that God doesn’t speak anymore?” The old lady nodded and her sobs filled the air. The kind eyes of the old priest swept the room till he found what he was looking for, he got up and the old ladies eyes followed him as he picked up the Bible from the shelf.

The old priest opened the old book and walked to the old lady, “Have you ever been afraid and spoken to God about your fear?” “No!” sobbed the old lady. “Here’s God’s answer when you were afraid, “Be not afraid, I am with you always!” “God told you that?” “Yes!” said the priest, “Say the words aloud whenever you are afraid!” “What beautiful words,” said the old lady, “but I heard nothing!”

“When God spoke through His Word, you were not listening!” said the old priest simply. “Every prayer you pray for, every problem you undergo is answered in God’s booming voice over here!” said the priest as he held the Bible near old lady. “I am sure there were times in your life when worries tormented your mind?” “And I cried out to God!” “And he cried back to you, ‘Child, give all your worries and cares to me, for I care about what happens to you! See here it is in 1Peter 5 and verse 7.”

There was a smile on the face of the old lady as the priest left the room that day. He watched from the door as she hungrily scanned the Holy Book and knew she would soon find God speaking to her. Her daughter did not hear her mother’s voice one day many months later and walked to her room, and felt her pulse.

A tear crept down her cheek as she looked at the still, lifeless form who lay with the Bible open on her chest, “God was speaking to her even as she went to Him,” she told her priest later, “see where the Bible lay open!” The priest smiled as he saw the verse, “I go to prepare a place for you, in my Father’s house are many mansions!”

At the funeral people wondered and asked the daughter why an open Bible lay in the coffin. “She told me to tell all who came to see her, that God speaks out loud and clear, through His Holy Book..!”