Speaking for supremacy of Constitution, not treason: Maryam

Our Correspondent Sheikhupura

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that if speaking for the supremacy of Constitution and the law is an act of treason, then the PML-N will continue to commit the crime.

Her remarks came as she addressed a public gathering in Sheikhupura following a visit to the house of the party’s incarcerated leader Javed Latif.

“If you speak despite knowing that you may be arrested, then it is a true act of courage,” Maryam said, adding that, “Times are changing and people have stopped being fearful of those handing out treason edicts.”

“Let me tell you who a traitor is. It is those who blame national institutions for their own ineligibility.

It is also those who impose a selected person on 220 million people,” she added. “Treason also takes place when you make some judges controversial.

It also happens when you make attempts to silence the media.”

The PML-N leader said that the day isn’t far when Nawaz Sharif will be among the people being identified as ‘traitors’.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the people who had been branded as traitors were instead adopted as heroes by Pakistan’s 220 million population.

Maryam said that Fatima Jinnah was the first to be branded as a traitor and the label had been applied to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and herself as well.