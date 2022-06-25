Speakers urge building Pak-Turk linkages through educational institutions

The speakers at a conference on Saturday emphasized the need to establish linkages between Pakistan and Turkiye through educational institutions.

A number of Pakistani students avail the Turkish universities scholarships but the ratio of Turkish students coming to Pakistani educational institutes is very low which can be addressed by establishing more institutions, they said.

They were addressing the NUST and Ankara Centre of Thought and Research (ADAM-ACTR) joint conference on Economic, Social and Political Relations between Turkiyeand Pakistan here.

The main themes of the conference were based on the History of Turkiye-Pakistan relations with a focus on the economic, financial, commercial, and international cooperation opportunities.

They highlighted the role of Islamic Economics and Finance on Development, and the Social and Cultural Relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

The participants provided a road map to stimulate and disseminate new research on economic cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan. They added that in the last few years, the perceptions and interests of Turkey and Pakistan had started to converge on a number of important issues. For over half century, Turkey and Pakistan remained close friends.