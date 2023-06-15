Speakers underline university, industry cooperation to strengthen economy

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that polymers, textiles and allied materials are backbone of our country and there is a need to strengthen these sectors to uplift national economy.

He was addressing the 1st national joint universities conference on ‘Sustainable Indigenous Production & Upcycling of Polymers/Allied Materials (SIP-UP): Future Challenges’ jointly organized by Punjab University Institute of Polymer & Textile Engineering, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology and University of Engineering and Technology Lahore at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday. On this occasion, PU VC Prof Khalid Mahmood, Rector GIK Institute Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Director Institute of Polymer and Textile Engineering Prof Dr Shahzad Maqsood Khan, VC’s from various universities, researchers, faculty members and students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Munir said that polymers are the most progressive materials and in many areas replacing different materials with polymers. He said that textile industry is the largest manufacturing sector in Pakistan, accounting for a significant share of the country’s GDP. He said that it contributes around 8.5% to the total GDP and employs millions of people. He lauded the effort of PU Institute of Polymer and Textile Engineering for hosting and organizing the collaborative conference with the chosen theme for this conference is of utmost importance in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Addressing the participants, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that holding a joint conference of various universities will be a pleasure and it will promote our local industry.

He said that universities’ researchers and industry experts should work together for sustainable development. He said that the universities have to expand their scope of research according to the industry so that they can directly serve the public. He said that the future of Pakistan depends on the research done in the universities.