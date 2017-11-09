Speakers term right of ‘freedom of religion’ must for peace in society

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers on Wednesday while addressing a seminar on inter-faith ceremony emphasized the individual’s Right and Freedom of Religion saying without this alienable right we can neither establish peace nor justice in our society.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar was chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the seminar conducted by Universal Interfaith Peace Mission (UIPM) he appreciated UIPM on conducting seminar for the purpose of interfaith harmony in Pakistan. He was of the view that the sectarian elements must be negated in order to stop serious Human Rights violations.

Federal Minister further stated that the Ministry of Human Rights with the collaboration of Universal Interfaith Peace Mission will make all possible efforts to safeguard the rights of all sects and will be collaborating with each other to take all measures in this regard.

Tarar said the ministry was taking pragmatic solution of present Muslim-Ummah’s plight. Many Ulema and scholars from all religions as well as women and young students participated the seminar