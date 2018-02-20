Speakers stress zero-tolerance in religious affairs without bias

Bahawalpur

Speakers at a seminar emphasized the need to promote tolerance culture in matters, especially pertaining to religion as saying zero-tolerance in religious affairs without any discrimination. They said this while speaking at a seminar held in connection with Narrative of Pakistan programme launched by the government of Pakistan from Presidency of Islamabad. The seminar held at Islamia University Bahawalpur here on Monday was jointly organized by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Higher Education Commission and the varsity.

Delivering his lecture, representative of the federal government about the program, renowned Islamic research, Dr. Kashif Mahmood said that when a person in religious affairs considered himself absolutely perfect and considered others wrong and labeled others with ‘Fatwa of Kufr’ then such attitude led to extremism. ‘Extremism reports in a society where some people consider people of other religious school of thought wrong and even issue ‘Fatwa of Kufr’ (infidel) against them,’ he said.

He said that difference of opinion was beauty of a society adding that but zero-tolerance for other’s opinion used to lead to extremism in the society. ‘Islamic Sharia always emphasizes the need to promote peace and culture of self-respect for others and it never allow extremism in religious affairs,’ he said. He said that the government organized a program at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on 26th of May last year where stakeholders from all five schools of thought were assembled and they agreed that ‘Fatwa of Kufr’ (Declaring others infidel) would not be issued against any one.—APP