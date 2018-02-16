Speakers stress upon promoting inter-sect harmony

Our Correspondent

Multan

Speakers in a moot on transformation communities for peaceful coexistence underlined the need of promoting social justice and forbearance in the society for achieving the objectives of intersect harmony. Titled ‘Ethics of Intersect Harmony’ a two day training seminar is being organized under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Bahaudddin Zakariya University (BZU) and a non-governmental organization Bargad at Islamic Studies department here.

They said humanity was the greatest religion of the world adding that all human beings were born free having equal rights. Islam advocates human rights the most, they said and added that the Charter of Madina was the first constitution wherein Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) assembled the believers and non-believers on one platform. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kashif Mehmood said that civil society was the backbone of executive, legislature and judiciary adding that educational institutions, mosques, religious seminaries, playgrounds and some other factors constituted the civil society by definition.

He added that live and let live and do respect and have respect were the golden principles of leading peaceful life. Chairman BZU Islamic Studies department, Dr Abdul Quddus Shuhaib, stated that brotherhood was the basic teaching of Islam. He informed that 1973 constitution guaranteed the rights of every citizen of the country adding that forbearance and staying power should be promoted to end jealousy, extremism and narrow-mindedness from the society.

Dr Saeedur Rehman informed that all human beings were progeny of Hazrat Adam with equal rights. He said that man was the fountainhead of the universe around which everything revolved. Civil rights of every citizen of the country should be protected without any discrimination, he said and added that one should not injure the feelings of anyone. Dr Saeed said Surrah Hujraat of the Holy Quran speaks about the respect of each one of us adding that freedom of expression was also right of everyone.

Dr Safdar traced the history of human rights saying that The Last Sermon (Khutbah Hajjatul Wida) delivered by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was the greatest document of human rights. A large number of religious scholars from all schools of thought, BZU faculty members, students and civil society members attended the seminar.