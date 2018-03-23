Speakers stress peace, harmony and unity

Pakistan Day celebrations

Staff Reporter

Academicians, thinkers and security experts have called upon the need to promote peace, harmony and national unity which would eliminate violence and guarantee Pakistan’s progress and integrity. They recommended that teachers and students should play a vibrant role to minimize the culture of intolerance. They were addressing one day conference on “Peace, Harmony and Nationalism” held in Punjab University Faisal Auditorium on Thursday. The conference was organized by Punjab University in collaboration with Center for Health and Gender Equality (CHANGE). PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Nizamuddin, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, Ex foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmad Khan, VC Gomal University Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar, security expert Gen ® Zahid Mubashir, renowned anchor and senior journalist Iftikhar Ahmad, Analyst Salman Abid, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director Students Affairs Iftikhar Choudhary, Principal CEES Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Dr Ra’ana Malik, Executive Director (CHANGE) Mumtaz Hussain, senior faculty members, students and large number of employees were present on the occasion. Addressing the conference, Dr Nizam said that there must not be any political intervention in the universities and autonomy of institutions of higher learning must be ensured. Praising the charged crowd, he said that co-curricular activities must be organized in every department of universities to provide platform to the student so that they could utilize their positive energies.