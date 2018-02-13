Speakers stress need for promoting tolerance in society

Lahore

Speakers at a seminar here on Monday emphasised the need for promoting tolerance in society to curb the menace of terrorism. The assertions were made at a seminar, titled “Ethics of disagreement and narrative of dialogue”, arranged by the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with the International Law Foundation and Remedy Foundation here at Lahore High Court Bar’s Javed Iqbal Auditorium.

Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan expressed concerns over growing intolerance in society and urged lawyers to play their role to address the issue. He emphasised the need for promoting dialogue in society, saying that it was the only way forward to survive as a nation. He said that we have been divided in sects and it is crucial to change our track. We must deal with others with love and compassion and adopt the attitude of forgiveness in accordance with the teachings of Islam, he added.

Punjab University’s Prof Kumail Farooq Niazi related some violent events, which took place after the Independence and shed light on the growth of extremism and other menaces in society. He said that hate, intolerance or other negative emotions exist in human beings and they become strong and turn into extremism and terrorism when they get finance and other supporting factors. He said that hate also exists in our society and its target changes from time to time. Sometime it’s aimed at judiciary, and sometime other institutions, he added.

He said that as a society, we become judgemental very quickly on the basis of superficial knowledge and facts which often prove wrong later on. He said that we often develop our theory on the basis of this judgemental approach and start pursuing it. He said that if this attitude is not checked, then more problems will prop up in future.

Advocate Ramzan Wattoo said that the accused were often acquitted due to faulty investigation, but the courts and lawyers are blamed for it. He said that lawyers should be given more pro-active role at pre-trial stage, so that the accused could be convicted in accordance with the law, later on.

Advocate Dilawar Khan said that five out of 20 points of the National Action Plan deal with hate speech.—APP