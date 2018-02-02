Speakers stress good relations among neighbouring countries for peace in region

SCO seminar

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers while addressing a seminar titled “Shanghai Cooperation Organization After Sochi Meeting” called for need of good relations among the neighbouring countries and closer cooperation for the cause of peace and stability in the region. The seminar organized in the backdrop of 15th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the recently held meeting of the Heads of the Governments in Sochi. Shanghai Cooperation Organization Friendship Forum, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) had jointly organized it. Ambassadors, diplomats, strategists, faculty members and experts on foreign policy addressed the seminar. Among the prominent personalities who attended and addressed included Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Yao Jing, Ambassador of Russian Federation Alexy Dedov, Head of Department of International Relations, IIU, Dr Manzoor Afridi and Rector, NUML Maj Gen Zia Uddin Najam. The year 2018 not only marks 15th anniversary of the signing of the SCO Charter it also marks the 10th anniversary of the Treaty on Long-term good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation of the SCO Member states.

While addressing the gathering of students, faculty members, diplomats, China’ envoy Yao Jing highlighted the significance of SCO while sharing the vision of China as its president for the next term. He said that China’s vision is to have a strengthened bond of cooperation, sense of community of shared destiny, consolidate the solidarity and coordination to tackle all the traditional and nontraditional threats. While discussing the one belt and one road initiative, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China explained China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its positive results over the entire region. He also explained the fact that China was putting loads of emphasis on enhancing people to people contacts, developing cultural bonds, openness and inclusiveness. The Chinese ambassador also hinted at opening of SCO Bank.

Russian Ambassador Alexy Dedov said the meeting of the heads of the government that took place in the Sochi which was a unique forum with Pakistan and India participating in it as permanent members.

Due to the presence of India and Pakistan, the SCO became strengthened and there is a great opportunity to find solutions to the challenges to the region, he said. Dr. Manzoor Afridi spoke at length at length about the vision of SCO and its growing powerful role in changing regional dynamics especially after the presence of Pakistan and India in the grouping.

Rector, NUML Maj Gen Zia Uddin Najam appreciated the efforts of the organizers and said that the SCO was a platform to serve the causes of education, research collaboration, peace and economic stability. He encouraged scholars to research and explore the SCO and possibilities of bringing the benefits to the country.