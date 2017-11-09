Speakers pay rich tributes to Allama Iqbal

City Reporter

Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the services of great thinker and poet, Allama Muhmmad Iqbal.

The seminar titled “ Iqbal and Today’s Pakistan” was arranged by Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) at Dr Javed Iqbal Auditorium.

LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulifqar, Advocate Raja Zulqarnain, Advocate Naseer Ahmad Cheema, Advocate Zafar Ali Raja, Allama Iqbal’s grandson Advocate Muneeb Iqbal, Advocate Manzoor Gillani, LHCBA Vice President Rashid Lodhi and others spoke on the occasion whereas a large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the seminar, LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulifqar said that it was important to remember the services of our national heros in the creation of Pakistan to strengthen its ideology.

He said that now more emphasis was being laid to cultural days and other activities in our educational institutions then remembering the services of our national heros.

He said that in this background, the LHCBA had decided to observe Iqbal week to honour the services of great thinker and the seminar was a part of it. He said that on Thursday (November 9), a delegation of the bar would visit mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Advocate Muneeb Iqbal said that the Iqbal was remembered as a philosopher, thinker and poet but he had another identity which was often not emphasised. He said that the Iqbal was a lawyer and a member of the Lahore High Court Bar (then named as Chief Court). He said that not only Allama Iqbal but many other heros of Pakistan movement belong to the legal profession.

Paying homage to the services of Allama Iqbal, he said that the Allama gave two nations theory, convinced Quaid-e- Azam to command of Muslim league and urged Muslims to struggle for a separate homeland, through his poetry. Muneeb also pointed out that graves of Allama Iqbal’s parents were no longer accessable as the graveyard management had locked the tomb besides allowing burial of dead bodies in the passage.

LHCBA Vice President Rashid Lodhi said that Allama Iqbal was a great thinker and poet of Muslim world. He said that the bar was committed for promotion of his message and playing its role for the purpose.

He assured that the bar would raise the issue of Allama Iqbal’s parents graves at legal forums and all out efforts would be made for the purpose.

He further said that present Pakistan was not in accordance with dream of the great poet and a long struggle was required for it. Advocate Zafar Ali Raja said that Allama Iqbal worked as lawyer for 26 years and his 103 judgements were reported in law journals.

Other speakers also paid homage to the services of the great philosopher.