Speakers for introducing transport sector reforms to reap benefits from CPEC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Speakers here at a forum urged the government to bring deep rooted transport sector reforms in the country to reap the real benefit of the opportunities provided by China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Logistic industry will potentially be the biggest beneficiary of CPEC and establishment of logistics parks, international standards trucking stations, warehouses, and container terminals would boost the growth of logistics industry in the coming years”, said Chief Executive Officer of Transfreight Company, Babar Badat while addressing CPEC Logistic International Forum here on Wednesday.

The two-day forum is organized by National Logistic Cell (NLC).

The Forum aims to analyze the critical enablers of an efficient transport and logistics sector including financial resources, technical expertise and a favorable business environment.

Babar Badat also asked for establishing a separate transport ministry to facilitate the private sectors saying that in the wake of enhanced transportation activities after completion of CPEC projects, it was desperately needed that instead of going to various ministries, all issues should be resolved under one window. He said currently the logistic sector had to deal with 7 different ministries which was a hectic activity.

Meanwhile, Chairman Mega Movers and a CPEC expert from Balochistan, Nawabzada Zaheer Barakzai also called for bringing reforms in trucking and transport sector by establishing heavy vehicles drivers’ training centers and replacing obsolete trucks and containers with the state of the art international standard trucks and oil tankers.

He informed that a training center in Balochistan was being established to provide free training to the youth of Balochistan.

He said there is need to discuss changes required in existing cross border movement of cargo and transport agreements and conventions to facilitate and enhance the trade.

National Transport Sector in Pakistan also needs to be revamped along with a new national policy to meet the future challenges of transportation.

Earlier, addressing the forum, former finance advisor, Dr Ashfaq Hassan said that in order to compete with Chinese industry, “our education institutions must produce highly competitive professionals”.

Additionally, he proposed China to establish an Asian Monetary Fund to bail out the Asian Countries which were facing the issue of balance of payment. He said Pakistan could also face such situation and instead of going towards IMF to bail it out, it should go to the Asian Fund.

He also urged the Chinese government not to demand extra ordinary concession on their industries and investment in Pakistan as it would create a sense of discrimination among the Pakistani industrialists and investors.