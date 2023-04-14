Speakers in Jammu conference emphasize Muslims’ unity

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, speakers of the “Ittehad-e-Millat Conference” have said that hostile elements are trying to divide the Muslims in the disputed territory to achieve their nefarious designs.

The conference held in Jammu was organized by the Chairman of United Peace Alliance, Mir Shahid Saleem. Maulana Muhammad Akram, Hafiz Abdul Hameed, Maulana Zawar Hussain Jafri, Tabrez Ahmed, Maulana Khalilur Rehman, Syed Fida Hussain Rizvi, Syed Abid Hussain, Maulana Abid Hussain, Mufti Sabir Naimi, Advocate Israr Qazi and Haji Azam Milo and other scholars and intellectuals from different schools of thought par-ticipated in it.

The speakers emphasized the importance of in-ter-Muslim unity and said despite many differences, there are foundations in the Muslim Ummah on the basis of which an ideal consensus and unity can be established.

They also welcomed the recent joint meeting of ulema from all sects in Srinagar and strongly con-demned such elements that are he’ll bent to divide the unity of the Ummah for their own vested inter-ests.

The speakers said the enemies are trying to de-stroy the unity of Muslims in the disputed territory, ‘so we have to strengthen the unity in our ranks and thwart the conspiracies of these people.’

Maulana Muhammad Akram, Hafiz Abdul Hameed, Maulana Zawar Hussain Jafri, Tabrez Ahmed, Maulana Khalilur Rehman, Syed Fida Hus-sain Rizvi, Syed Abid Hussain, Maulana Abid Hus-sain, Mufti Sabir Naimi, Advocate Israr Qazi and Haji Azam Milo and other scholars and intellectuals from different schools of thought participated in the conference.—KMS