Speakers for technology implementation in society to resolve issues

The participants at a conference Thursday, while terming the technology as goldmine, have stressed upon universities to implement technology for the solution of problems in the society. The three-day long conference is being organized by the Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences (FBAS), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

As many as 80 national and international experts and researchers attended the conference to discuss advancements in biotechnology and bio-computing in an international conference.

The participants will keep delivering lectures for three days in various sessions of the conference on topics such as DNA vaccine against tuberculosis, multi-drug resistance, enhance production of anti-fungal compound through genome intervention, exploring genes network of lungs cancer’s NGD data using advanced bio-informatics techniques and other relevant topic akin to the conference theme. Speaking at the conference, COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Dr Raheel Qamar stressed upon implementation of technology in society for solution to the problems.

He said advancements have come to the wonder stage of human history and a huge amount of knowledge is being created across the world. He maintained that industrial biotechnology is the move of hour, universities must trend the incubators to attract industry and produce best entrepreneurs.

He opined that knowledge economy is the key to excel in future. He furthered that role of humanity and artificial intelligence are the aspects to be discussed in present age. He urged the universities to promote research and said it be focused on societal benefits. IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai said, “Technology is the today’s goldmine, academic circles be focused to explore them.” He said nations invested in science and technology, are prosperous today. Dr Masoom said the need to follow the excelling nations and learn from their experiences.

Highlighting the importance of youth, IIUI Rector said 56 million youth is a precious asset and if it is put on the right track through higher education, it can lead to the pathway of prosperity, stability and progress. Dr Masoom stressed upon changes in the teaching methods and called for practicing ‘outcome based education’ to produce best and innovative professionals. He also urged for relevant to the society research and local challenges be addressed through it.

He called upon universities to be relevant to the society and find indigenous problems. IIUI Rector said the GDP dedicated for the education is inadequate as it needs more investment for best results. IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said he is happy to see that there is not a single day at university which would not witness an activity.

He said the IIUI has become an omen of an active contributor in society. “I am happy that IIUI is moving forward in relevant research, activities, discussions and providing solution to the challenges of Muslim world.” IIUI president added. Dr Al-Draiweesh said universities must introduce youth and societies to changes and advancements in this global village era because it will keep the society in pace of progress. He hailed the faculty and department’s efforts to muster a huge number of experts at the event.

Earlier, Principal Organizer and Chairperson Biological Sciences Dr Asma Gul apprised the participants about the objectives of conference. She also thanked all the experts for attending the event.

