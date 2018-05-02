Speakers for involving youth to create awareness about floods, droughts

Speakers at a conference on Tuesday called for creating awareness about natural disasters like flash floods and droughts at school, college and university level in order to mitigate and minimize the effects of these hazards in human and ecological system.

Addressing the two-day National “workshop on collective community action for eco-watershed mitigation to floods and droughts”, they called for adopting an holistic approach by involving all the the communities to reduce risks of such disaster by co-designing and co-implementing of disaster management action through co-learning.

They stressed the effected communities and government for working together to adopt best management practices in agriculture, forestry, land use planning, water resource management and urbanization to mitigating the the impacts of floods and droughts.

The event was organized by Soil and Water Conservation Institute Punjab and United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization (UNSCO) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC).

Addressing the workshop Director and Representative of UNISCO Professor Dr Shahbaz Khan said that the project was initiated with a total cost of US$ 7.7 million and government of Japan had provided the resources for the project.

He said that the project was successfully operating from last six years and trained the people from different concerned departments, enhanced the capacity of different universities and engineering institutions for developing the weather system models. —APP

Related