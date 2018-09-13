Speakers for increased people-to-people contacts among CAS

Speakers at a seminar here Wednesday underlined the need for increased people-to-people contacts among Central Asian States (CAS) to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the region. They highlighted the importance of frequent exchange of delegations at different levels to get rid of terrorism and extremism, besides promotion of regional peace and harmony.

They were speaking at a seminar titled ‘Festival for peace and regional convergence’ organized by Mediothek Afghanistan in collaboration with German Embassy at Lok Virsa. Over 100 participants, including foreign delegates, students and youth ambassadors attired in their cultural dresses, showed their resolve for regional peace and progress.

Director Media House Islamabad Dr Shahjahan Baig said the South Asian region had been remained a home of many ancient civilizations, including Ghandhara, Indus, Mohenjo-daro and Sufism which were deep rooted in the region’s culture, besides holding the peace and convergence. Stressing to erase regression of the history from previous decades, he said, “We share the cultural, geographical, political and religious ties with Afghanistan.”

Addressing the youth ambassadors of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, Shahjahan said the people of Pakistan lauded the work of philosophers, intellectuals and poets of their countries as Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was being praised by them.

“Terrorism, which is being imposed upon us, is alien to the peace lovers of this region,” he remarked. Pakistan Academy of Sciences President Dr Qasim Jan expressed the hope that such initiative would strengthen the bonds by increasing people’s connectivity. The future of world belonged to the youth.

The region shared Islamic civilization for a thousand years that compassed science, technology and many other skills, he added. Quoting a freedom fighter, he said,” Peace is beauty, it is shine, the love of mother and joy of father.” Chairman of Press Council of Pakistan Dr Salah-ud-Din said, “Without peace, we cannot sleep peacefully, get education and develop our economies.” Apart from government-to-government contacts, the people-to-people contacts were essential to bring the regional states more closer.

He urged the youth to passionately contribute for maintaining peace by discouraging terrorism, extremism and ethnicity through their wisdom, pen and education. Deputy Head of Afghanistan’s Mission in Pakistan, Zardasht Shamas assured the full support of his government and said there was also a need to support the civil societies in this regard.

He emphasized to expand this trilateral forum by engaging the policy and decision maker of these countries to defeat the nefarious designs of evil forces. Ambassador of Tajikistan, Shah Ali Jononov said today Islamabad was doing a big duty that would lead the region towards bright future. Media houses should play their role to promote peace and love, he added.—APP

