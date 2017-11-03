Speakers eulogize services of Aga Khan, his family for establishment, development of Pakistan

140th birth anniversary Aga Khan III celebrated

Zubair Qureshi

Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan III, known as the Aga Khan III, was the undisputed leader of the Muslims of the united India, and it was he who back in early 1900s realized that Muslims were being exploited by the Hindu majority in India and in order to achieve their rights, they would have to part ways with All India National Congress sooner or later and make their own political party.

Thus he along with 35 prominent leaders of the Muslims of the subcontinent after a number of meetings founded All India Muslim League. Sir Aga Khan III was also the founder President of the party.

Governor Punjab Malik Rafique Rajwana shared the above-mentioned facts related to Pakistan’s history with the audience at a ceremony organized jointly by the Archeological & Historical Association of Pakistan and the Preston University here on Thursday to celebrate the 140th Birth Anniversary of the great leader of the Muslims of India. Rajwana was addressing the ceremony as Chief Guest.

Governor Punjab also referred to the first address of Aga Khan after assuming as President of the party. The address reflects the poor state of the Muslims of India and Sir Aga Khan vowed to lift them out of poverty and backwardness. The ceremony at Preston University auditorium was also addressed by Founder Chairman of the Hashoo Group Sadruddin Hashwani, Chancellor of the Preston University Dr Abdul Basit, Chairman Archeological & Historical Association of Pakistan Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, eminent scholar Dr Ahmed, Mr Murtaza Hashwani, Naeem Akram Qureshi, and Air Commodore (R) Naunehal Shah.

Addressing the ceremony Sadruddin Hashwani said correspondence among Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and Sir Aga Khan are the rare manuscripts of historic value and they should be sorted out and preserved by the government.

He also announced Rs10 million for the poor and the needy students of the Preston University.

Chancellor of the Preston University Dr Basit said highlighting achievements of our national heroes was a part of the university’s manifesto and the university would continue to contribute in that direction.

He briefed the audience about the research work so far done on the Movement for Pakistan and the leaders of the Movement.