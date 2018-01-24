Speakers eulogize Mannu Bhai at condolence reference

Speakers at a condolence reference held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid tribute to late Mannu Bhai for his qualities of head and heart. Addressing a condolence reference, they particularly eulogized him for raising voice for the oppressed sections of the society, through his writings. The reference was jointly arranged by the Universities departments of Mass Communication and Urdu.

It was presided over by the renowned scholar Prof Fateha Muhammad Malik, while speakers included eminent journalists Hamid Mir, Rauf Kalasra and Ex-Director General Radio Pakistan Murtaza Solangi. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui in his opening remarks said the Mannu Bhai will be long remembered because of his love for the common man.

Through newspapers columns he advocated the cause of the less privileged section of the society. In famous TVs drama “Sona Chandi” he narrated the tale of those of lives a simple and ordinary life. By his death, he said they have lost another progressive voice of integrity and sanity.

Prof Fateha Muhammad Malik spoke about his long personal association with Mannu Bhai, stating they enjoyed together a students life in Government Collage Attack in early age. They spent memorable time together in Rawalpindi’s literary and journalistic circles.

Munnu Bhai has created a vacuum in progressive literature and journalism which can hardly be filled in many decades, he added. Hamid Mir praised the Vice Chancellor for arranging the reference, remembering the great poet and columnist.

It is difficult to believe that Manno Bhai is no more among them. While recounting his personal interaction with him, he said he always idealized him as he served as a motivation force in columns’ writings.

Munnu bhai was a sincere, humble and an honest man. He deserved high appreciation because of his devotion and commitment for the social work. Mannu Bhais love for the humanity reflected from the fact that he also associated himself with Sundas Foundation, Lahore, a charitable organization, Hamid Mir added. While paying homage to Mannu Bhai, Rauf Kalasra said he holds him in high esteem since he was most favorite columnist of his mother. He was impressed by him as he stood for the cause of weak people. He noted that the late columnist had also been on forefront raising the voice of South Punjab.

Murtaza Solangi spoke about Mannu Bhais association with Radio Pakistan, through which he highlighted socio-economic problems of the people.—APP

