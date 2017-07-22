Speakers for enhancing women leadership role in society

City Reporter

Speakers Friday at consultative meeting said media was playing a vibrant role in enhancing women’s leadership role in society. The speakers expressed these views at a consultative meeting on ‘enhancing women’s leadership role in the society’ organized by Peace and Development Foundation (PDF) here at National Press Club (NPC).

They said media itself in Pakistan was witnessing a positive change with increasing number of women in different fields of media. They hoped that this change in media industry would trigger the change at broader level. The speakers during the consultative meeting highlighted various aspects of the gender mainstreaming and empowerment and said the particular mindsets regarding the role of women needed to be changed.

Executive Director PDF Romana Bashir said the role of women as leaders should be enhanced in different walks of life ad urged to get more benefit from the potential of women in national development and progress.

She said media was also part of civil society and had an important role to raise awareness on the important role of women in society as leaders.

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, President NPC, Shakil Anjam, General Secretary NPC, Imran Yaqoob, General Secretary Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ) Ali Raza Alvi and other senior journalists on the occasion said it was good to observe that women were being encouraged to play their vibrant role in media.