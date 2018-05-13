Speakers emphasis social media’s role in building country’s image

Speakers at a media conference held here on Saturday underlined the need of exploiting the social network for giving the country’s positive message to the World as well as developing the society on optimistic line.

They said this while addressing conference that was arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with the social media network ‘Positive Pakistan’.

The conference was presided over by the University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. It was addressed among others by the eminent journalist Syed Talat Hussain, columnist Dr. Mujahid Mansoori and President of Positive Pakistan Abid Iqbal Khari. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui in his presidential address noted that today the media has emerged as most powerful social institution that contributes a lot in the nation’s building task. He briefed the audience about the consistent endeavor of the AIOU in promoting positive attitude among the youth. Syed Talat Hussain shared with the audience his own journalistic experience and the way of handling of the social media. He asserted that there should be genuine and rationale approach in messaging and communicating through the media’s network. He also spoke about the importance of the media in term of its impact on the society.—INP

