Speakers denounce Indian brutalities

Islamabad

Speakers at a seminar held in Islamabad by the APH-AJK at its office, today, strongly denounced the brutalities of Indian and Israeli forces against the innocent people of Kashmir and Palestine.

They said that India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement by use of brute force. They said that India and its stooges in the territory were using all cheap means to harass the people of Kashmir and especially the youth but would never succeed in their nefarious designs. The speakers reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs and the day was not away when the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian bondages. The speakers included Zamrud Khan, Sardar Anwar, Sardar Sagheer Chughtai, Colonel ® Maroof, Ghulam Murtaza, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Hameed Lone, Sardar Bashir Usman, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Abdul Mateen Sheikh, Mehmood Saghar, Ishtiaq Hameed, Rafique Dar and Sardar Murtaza.—KMS