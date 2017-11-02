Speakers for creating awareness about Intellectual Property Rights

Faisalabad

The speakers at a seminar said that the country could earn more foreign exchange by creating awareness about Intellectual Property Rights that would help flourish businesses and economic activities in the country. They were addressing one-day seminar on Intellectual Property Rights organized by Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Islamabad, here Wednesday.

Presiding over the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that research was vital to bring changes in the lives of the people. He said that there is a need to think out of box and come up with innovative ideas to address the issues confronting the society. He called for building knowledge based economy coupled with strong academia-industry linkages to cope with challenges including unemployment, poverty, food security and economical church.

He said enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights can encourage investment, establishment of industries and creation of new job opportunities. ORIC Director Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, IPO Pakistan Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmad, and Dr Khurrum Zia addressed the seminar.—APP