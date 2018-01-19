Speakers cherish Air Marshal’s legacy of uprightness, politics of principles

Zubair Qureshi

On the death of veteran soldier, former Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who died on January 5, 2018, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman telephoned his son Ali Asghar Khan and sought his permission to bury the body at PAF Academy Risalpur.

“I would obviously honor the request had my father not chosen to be buried next to my elder brother Omar Asghar Khan’s grave in the ancestral graveyard.” Ali Asghar Khan, son of Air Marshal Asghar Khan, recalled this at a reference jointly organized here by Preston University and Archaeological & Historical Association of Pakistan. My father maintained a diary which he wrote meticulously everyday till the death of Omar, he further said. But Omar’s death, who was killed in 2002 in Karachi, had simply shattered him and he had opted to retire from active politics. Chancellor of Preston University Dr Abdul Basit, Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mehmood, Rector International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Masoom Yaseenzai, Chairman of Archeological & Historical Association of Pakistan Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, researcher and historian Dr Riaz Ahmed, Air Commodore (R) Muhammad Salim and Nadeem Shafiq also spoke on the occasion and discussed life and achievements of Pakistan’s proud son.

Ali Asghar Khan said his father’s life was a constant source of inspiration for his family as well as all those who believed in truth and justice. There was not a single moment in his life when he compromised on principles.