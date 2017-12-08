Speakers call for promoting industry-academia linkages

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Speakers at a workshop have called for promoting industry-academia linkages for putting the country’s economy on sound footings through collaborative efforts.

The workshop titled “Igniting the passion of entrepreneurship” was organised by the LCCI’s Standing Committee on Women Entrepreneurship and Women Resource Centre, here at the Lahore chamber.

Among others, LCCI’s Standing Committee on Women Entrepreneurship Chairperson Ms Shmamim Akhtar, LCCI’s Standing Committee on Kitchen Gardening & Horticulture Chairperson Ms Nilopher Sikander, Anam Qazi, Ms Talat Hafeez, Saifullah of LUMS, Irfan Siddiqui of UCP and Dilshad of NCA spoke on the occasion.The speakers maintained that industry-academia linkages provide the basis for a strong innovation system.