Speakers call for media-academia partnership

Speakers at the concluding session of the two-day Media conference held here on Saturday called for active media-academia partnership to promote human values and to address the society’s related issues.

The conference was arranged by the Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to discuss and evaluate the post-modern times’s challenges and prospects’. During nine-working sessions of the conference seventy-two research papers were presented that dealt with various topics of mass communication.

The speakers, while elaborating the social responsibilities of the media’s practitioners underlined the need of putting greater focus on promoting social and cultural values for building a peace and prosperous society. The Media, being a strong social institution could have an effective role in shaping the society as per the requirements of the post-modern time, they added.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui urged the journalists to raise their voice for empowering the marginalized sections of the society. He said media should address the ground realities, keeping in view the cultural and social needs of the society.

The event, arranged was the part of series of activities, being arranged by the University on regular basis to highlight the importance of media in educating the people as well media-academia collaborative partnership in addressing the socio-economic problems of the society.—INP

