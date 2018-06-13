Speakers call for int’l conferences on freedom of expression

RIUJ should arrange international level conferences on freedom of expression to create awareness about freedom of expression among masses, said speakers of a seminar titled “The Challenges of Freedom of Expression in Up-Coming General Election 2018.

Speaking on the occasion they stressed enhancing awareness about freedom of expression at provincial and regional levels among masses. The Seminar was organized by RIUJ at National Press Club.

They said that it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to promote the freedom of expression in the country for strengthening of democracy and protection of public rights.

They said that now a days media is facing so many challenges in this regard and urged that all political parties should include the freedom of expression and protection of journalist in their party’s manifesto.

Moulana Fazalur Rehman, Chief of Jamiat-ul-Islam-F said that politics, journalism and democracy are connected with each other and strong democracy is impossible without free media, while without free and fair politics, freedom of media is impossible so all the elements are related with each other.

Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said that such types of conferences and seminar help creating awareness among the masses which is the major responsibility of all stakeholder to work together.

He said that already constitution protects in article 19 freedom of expression but there is lack of true implementation because someone vested interests use such laws for their own interest.

Pervaiz Rasheed said that there is no problem of freedom of expression but the main problem is freedom of democracy in the country.

It is collective responsibility to work together for the freedom of democracy and adding that without strong democratic system freedom of expression will not be possible.

Journalism and politics have opposite links and unity between these two elements is not possible.

Pervaiz Rasheed said it is need of time to constitute united federation among all stakeholder for the prosperity and development of the country.

Senior leader Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz said that media should follow the code of ethics and discourage the news which are without source.

He said that now politicians are loosing their respect in democracy. Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Farhat Ullah Babar appreciated the efforts of RIUJ for arranging such conference and hoped that such seminars should also be hold at local level for the awareness of public in the far flung areas of the country.

He strongly condemned the kidnapping of women journalist which is shameful act. Farhat said that now social media is under attack and said that it is need of time to bring amendments in contempt of court and cyber crimes law.

Senior journalists and anchors including Hamid Mir, Mubarak Zeb, Afzal Butt and Tariq Chaudhry also addressed on the occasion.—APP

