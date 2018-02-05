Speakers call for establishing National Tourism Authority

Rawalpindi

The participants of a round table Pakistan Tourism conference has passed a unanimous resolution for the establishment of an independent Pakistan National Tourism Authority which could adopt measures and decisions for the promotion of tourism. They said that public-private partnership should be promoted to achieve the targets for this sector which has huge potential.

The conference was chaired by Managing Director, PTDC, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan and attended by representatives of UNWTO experts, Harry Hwang and George Drakopoulos, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, President of Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan, Malik Akbar Ali, General Manager, Audit Section, PTDC, Asif Javed, Executive Director, College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHIM), Sajjad Hussain Shah, President PATO, Izhar Ahmed, Tourism Coordinator, Rana Afzal Kamran, Managing Director, American School & College, Tahir Imran, CEO, Panoramic Pakistan, Saif ud din, Consultant/Journalist, E-Travelers Club Travel Update, Muhammad Ali Imam, Chief Executive, Freelance Consultant, Mehmood Ahmad Malik, Managing Director Across Pakistan Tours, Karrar Haidri, Managing Director, Saltoro Summits, Hamid Subhani, Vice Chairman, PHA, Amjad Ayub and CEO/Ex-President PATO, Inner Asia, Islamabad.—APP