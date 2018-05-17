Speakers ask merger of FATA in KP

Peshawar

Speakers during a dialogue linked the resolution of problems of FATA with its merger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and demanded of the government to implement compulsory basic education for girls in tribal areas. The dialogue titled, “Round table discussion political participation, defining women role in decision-making,” organized by Tribal Khor (Sister), held here at Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) university of Peshawar on Wednesday.

The noted speakers included Jameel Chitrali, Ashraf Ali, Noreen Naseer, civil society women activists Gulalai Ismail and Sana Ijaz, journalists from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) Safdar Dawar, Shams Mohmand, women and students from tribal areas and KP, who shared their views regarding issues and miseries being faced by them in the region due to FCR.

They said that the political and judicial vacuum coupled with the bad governance and massive corruption in the state’s institutions created a trust-deficit between the state and society, which widened the gap between the two ends.

In addition, they said, the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR), masses exclusion from the political process led a sense of deprivation, adding that this widening gap between the state and its citizens provided a space to the non-state actors that exploited the sense of frustration and deprivation in the ungoverned border areas of Pakistan.

Hence, Fata is the peaceful area became the abode of the militants, to curb the militancy, the government launched military operations, however, realizing the fact that the use of the force is not a solution to the decades-long Fata’s precarious situation, they expressed their views. They said that they had deliberately been kept illiterate and backward and no provision of basic human rights, adding that when men of the region were feeble in raising voice for their rights so how women can be facilitated with women rights.—APP