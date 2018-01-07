Speakers ask India to withdraw army from IHK

The Speakers asked India to meet international standards of justice and fair play by withdrawing the occupation army from Srinagar and all other cities of Indian Held Kashmir.

Addressing an event titled ‘Public Awareness Activity’ organised by Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) to commemorate 69th anniversary of a resolution passed by United Nations Security Council on January 05, 1949, supporting the right of Kashmiris’ to decide their future by themselves, through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN Administration. They also highlighted the importance of this day and vowed their full support for the Kashmir cause.

India sought UN help in 1948, culminating in the Security Council Resolution of January 5, 1949. The speakers insisted that India’s military occupation should end immediately. India must allow Kashmiris to take charge of their government as a first step towards resolving the international dispute in accordance with UNSC Resolutions.

They said Kashmiris do not seek compensation for the wealth they have lost, they do not demand financial aid to help them better their lives. The people as resilient as Kashmiris just want their Right To Self-Determination.

Murad Saeed said that UN have failed to give the basic rights of Kashmiris, it’s our duty to remind UN and our govt. to keep pushing this cause internationally.—APP

