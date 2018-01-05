Speaker vows to bring GB PA at par with others assemblies

Gilgit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Jaffarullah Khan here on Thursday expressed his strong resolve to bring GB assembly at par with other assemblies of the country. He said proper training would be provided to the employees of GB assembly for their capacity building in various professional trades including media management and due resources would be provided to this effect.

Jaffarullah has passed these directives after holding an important meeting with the assembly’s employees here. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of hot and cold weather allowance to the assembly’s employees. Under Governance Order 2009, he said GB Legislative Assembly was an autonomous institution and the cold and hot policy recently approved by the provincial cabinet could not be implemented on its employees.

He said provision of annual budget of assembly under cold and hot policy should be ensured and directed the assembly secretariat to write a letter to Finance Department for provision of the same to its employees. The deputy speaker said it was the responsibility of the employees to make effective coordination and liaison with other departments for implementation of the decisions of the assembly and recommendations of its committees.—APP