Speaker urges MPs to set positive migration narrative

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday urged upon the parliaments across the world to become influencers through setting the positive migration narrative and embarking on facilitative policy-making and legislation. ‘We can achieve better national, regional and global migration governance frameworks through dialogue and understanding’, he added. According to a message received from Geneva, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed these views while addressing 138th Inter Parliamentary Union Assembly at Switzerland.

The Speaker said that democracies around the world were facing a complex mix of opportunities and challenges at present. Democracy is not holding elections alone; it is about developing a new socio-economic culture of mutual respect, understanding, rule of law and accountability, the Speaker said. He further added that democracy fails when it turns its back to the needs of the vulnerable and bows to populist demands of seclusion, prejudice and pride.

Talking about the theme for this year’s IPU General Assembly’s debate ‘Strengthening the Global Regime for Migrants and Refugees: The Need for Eevidence-Based Policy Solutions’ the Speaker said that at present, when the public discourse on migrants and refugees is often marked by increasing hatred, discrimination.—APP