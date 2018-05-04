Speaker NA instructs for live coverage of budget speeches on PTV

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday instructed Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to air live all budget speeches of Opposition and treasury members.

Speaking in the House, the Speaker said, “All budget speeches will be telecast live so people can watch their political leaders”. Earlier, speaking on point of order, leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah alleged that ministers were not giving due respect to the Parliament and usually remained absent from the proceedings of the House.

If the prime minister could not attend the session due to various official engagements then what issue was with the other ministers as they were unable to attend the session, he said.

He said it was also responsibility of the Opposition members to ensure their presence in the House during session.

He said on one side, the ruling party was raising slogan “to give respect to vote” but on other hands ministers and members did not bother to give importance to the Parliament. “Respect to vote is tantamount to respect to Parliament and democracy,” he stressed.

He said it would be worthless to carry out debate on budget in empty house. Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Riaz Hussain Pirzada said the government presents budget while the Opposition has right to criticize and give suggestions.

He said in current scenario, only rich people were being elected while political workers could not even think to get elected as member of this august House.

Orignally published by NNI