Speaker NA greets newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Wednesday.

In his felicitation messages to the newly elected President Mr Azam Chaudhry, Senior Vice President, Mr. Mujtaba Bajwa, Vice President, Mr. Shakeel Saeed, Secretary Mr. Abdul Majeed Sajid, Joint Secretary Mr. Salik Nawaz, other office bearers and members of Governing body of Lahore Press Club, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended his warmest felicitation on their success. He said that their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of Journalist fraternity reposed in them.

The Speaker NA expressed hope that newly elected representatives of Lahore Press Club will utilize their capabilities to resolve the problems faced by the journalist community and freedom of press.

Ayaz Sadiq said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country. He prayed for their success during their tenure.

Orignally published by INP