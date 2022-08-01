Speaker likely to accept more PTI resignations

The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has decided to accept more resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Members.

“Speaker has also decided to approve resignations of the members elected on reserved seats of the legislature,” sources said.

The resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema were approved initially and more resignations will be accepted in phases.

Sources added that the NA Speaker held consultations with Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique before accepting the resignations and sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to denotify the lawmakers.