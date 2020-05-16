Speaker KP Assembly presents Rs0.5m donation cheque to PM for Corona Relief

Staff Reporter

Pukhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Friday presented a donation cheque of Rs 0.5 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan on behalf of Ibrahimi Trust Peshawar for the Corona Relief Fund. Chairman of Al Ibrahimi Group of companies and also member of AbuDhabi Chamber of Commerce, Khan Zaman Sarwar had pledged the donation in a live telethon held for the Prime Minister’s fund-raising to fight Covid-19.

The prime minister appreciated Ibrahimi Trust for contributing towards the Corona Relief Fund. Mushtaq Ghani also briefed the prime minister about KPK Assembly’s annual audit of public accounts committee where Rs 5 billion were fixed as recovery in audit paras with different departments. He said during last fiscal year, Rs 120 million were saved under the government’s austerity drive.

The prime minister lauded the efforts made by the KPK government to save public exchequer.