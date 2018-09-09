Speaker & Dy Speaker NA felicitate Dr. Arif Alvi on taking oath as President

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri have congratulated Dr. Arif Ur Rehman Alvi on his oath as 13th President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In their separate congratulatory messages to Dr. Arif Ur Rehman Alvi on Sunday, Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri extended warm facilitation to Dr. Arif Alvi on his Presidential oath and said that his election for the slot of president was evidence of confidence and trust of leadership, members of National Assembly, Senate of Pakistan and Provincial Assemblies reposed in his acumen and capabilities.

They said that new President was another step towards smooth transfer of power in democratic dispensation which was a good omen for democracy in the country.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker NA said that Dr. Arif Ur Rehman Alvi is a statesman and a seasoned political figure and under his sagacious leadership the federation and democratic institutions in the country will be strengthening and relations between federation and provinces become more cordial.

They expressed the hope that he would come upto the people’s expectations that their representatives reposed on him. They prayed for his success during his tenure.