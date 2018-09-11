Speaker & Dy Speaker NA condole death of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the death of former first lady Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

In their separate condolence messages here on Tuesday, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker NA expressing their heartfelt grief and sorrow over sad demise of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz paid rich tributes to her social and political services.

Asad Qaiser and Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri said that the former first lady rendered valuable contributions for restoration and stability of the democracy in the country and her services will be remembered for long time to come.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.