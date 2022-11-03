Speaker dismisses reference for Zardari’s disqualification

Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday dismissed a reference filed by PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari seeking the disqualification of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The NA speaker dismissed the reference under Article 63(A) of the constitution and forwarded a copy of his decision on the reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The reference was filed on October 12.

The PTI leader called for the disqualification of the PPP leader for acquiring cars from Toshakhana.

PTI said in a reference that there were reports of proof that Zardari had varied from the law as he had received three cars from Toshakhana when Yousuf Raza Gillani was prime minister. “However, being president, Asif Zardari was not eligible to take cars from Toshakhana,” it said.