Speaker, Deputy Speaker NA condemn Quetta terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly (NA),

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed

Abbasi have strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast at

a vehicle at Chaman Housing Scheme Quetta and expressed

heartfelt grief and sorrow over the Martyrdom of DIG

Quetta Hamid Shakeel and other police personnel.

In separate condemnation statements, the Speaker and

Deputy Speaker termed this blast a barbaric and shameful

act of terrorism. They said that the elements involved

in such activities were the enemies of humanity and the

country. They said that such cowardly acts could not

deter over firms resolve against terrorism.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker asked the Law Enforcing

Agencies to arrest the miscreants involved in these

heinous acts and bring them to justice. They prayed to

Almighty Allah to rest the souls of DIG Hamid Shakeel

and other martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with

bereaved families. They also prayed for early recovery

of injured.

Orignally published by INP