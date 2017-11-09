Speaker, Deputy Speaker NA condemn Quetta terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly (NA),
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed
Abbasi have strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast at
a vehicle at Chaman Housing Scheme Quetta and expressed
heartfelt grief and sorrow over the Martyrdom of DIG
Quetta Hamid Shakeel and other police personnel.
In separate condemnation statements, the Speaker and
Deputy Speaker termed this blast a barbaric and shameful
act of terrorism. They said that the elements involved
in such activities were the enemies of humanity and the
country. They said that such cowardly acts could not
deter over firms resolve against terrorism.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker asked the Law Enforcing
Agencies to arrest the miscreants involved in these
heinous acts and bring them to justice. They prayed to
Almighty Allah to rest the souls of DIG Hamid Shakeel
and other martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with
bereaved families. They also prayed for early recovery
of injured.
Orignally published by INP